BNP, Jamaat will never return to power again, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the people of Bangladesh will not allow the alliance of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to assume power again.
As a country shaped by the ideals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh will continue to move forward with its head held high as a victorious nation on the world stage, she said at an event marking Bangabandhu's 103rd birth anniversary on Sunday, state news agency BSS reports.
"Those who carried out bomb, grenade and bullet attacks, smuggled in truckloads of arms and looted the public and orphans will never come to power again. The people of Bangladesh will never accept them."
Hasina asked leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League to draw inspiration from the country's founding father and work with dedication and patriotism towards the nation's welfare.