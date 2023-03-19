BNP, Jamaat will never return to power again, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes the people of Bangladesh will not allow the alliance of BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami to assume power again.

As a country shaped by the ideals of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Bangladesh will continue to move forward with its head held high as a victorious nation on the world stage, she said at an event marking Bangabandhu's 103rd birth anniversary on Sunday, state news agency BSS reports.