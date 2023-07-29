18 injured as BNP activists clash with police in Narayanganj

At least 18 people were injured after loyalists of the BNP clashed with the police in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj Upazila.

Law enforcers subsequently arrested five local leaders of the BNP, including the convenor of the party's Narayanganj Metropolitan unit.

The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Siddhirganj around 12 pm on Saturday, according to witnesses.

Narayanganj's Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russell claimed that three law enforcers were also injured in the violence.