    18 injured as BNP activists clash with police in Narayanganj

    Law enforcers arrested five BNP leaders and activists in connection with the incident

    Narayanganj Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 29 July 2023, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 29 July 2023, 10:46 AM

    At least 18 people were injured after loyalists of the BNP clashed with the police in Narayanganj's Siddhirganj Upazila.

    Law enforcers subsequently arrested five local leaders of the BNP, including the convenor of the party's Narayanganj Metropolitan unit.

    The incident took place on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway in Siddhirganj around 12 pm on Saturday, according to witnesses.

    Narayanganj's Superintendent of Police Golam Mostafa Russell claimed that three law enforcers were also injured in the violence.

    Police fired rubber bullets and tear-gas shells to control the situation.

    Meanwhile, Shahed Ahmed, the joint convener of the Jubo Dal's metropolitan unit, said that he was among 15 BNP leaders who were hit by the pellets.

    Party loyalists had peacefully assembled on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway when the police charged at them with batons, according to Shahed.

    Faizul Islam, former assistant organising secretary of Metropolitan Chhatra Dal, and Shahidul Islam Titu, president of the BNP's Fatullah unit, were also injured in the skirmish.

    Witnesses said that the police confronted the BNP leaders and workers as they tried to stage a sit-in demonstration on the highway, setting off the clashes.

    SP Russell, however, said the police intervened as the BNP adherents were trying to obstruct traffic on the highway. "When the police tried to clear them from the highway, they started pelting brickbats. Later, the police brought the situation under control by firing rubber bullets and charging at them with batons."

