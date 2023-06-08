Bypoll for Chattogram-10 to be held on Jul 30

Lawmaker Afsarul, also a former minister, died after a three-year cancer battle on Jun 2. The law requires a parliamentary seat to be refilled within 90 days of its vacancy.

The EC secretary said all centres in the Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 bypolls will be observed through CCTV cameras during the voting.

Traditional ballot papers will be used in the Dhaka-17 election.