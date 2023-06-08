    বাংলা

    Bypoll for Chattogram-10 to be held on Jul 30

    The Election Commission announces the election schedule for the seat, which fell vacant after the death of its previous incumbent Afsarul Ameen

    Published : 8 June 2023, 08:57 AM
    Updated : 8 June 2023, 08:57 AM

    The by-election for the Chattogram-10 constituency, currently unrepresented in parliament following the death of Afsarul Ameen, will be held on Jul 30.

    The Election Commission finalised the date in a meeting led by Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Thursday.

    Interested candidates must file their nomination papers by Jul 4, said EC Secretary Md Jahangir Alam.

    The nominations will then be scrutinised on Jul 6 and the last day for withdrawing candidature is Jul 12. Symbols will be allocated the following day, according to the election schedule.

    Lawmaker Afsarul, also a former minister, died after a three-year cancer battle on Jun 2. The law requires a parliamentary seat to be refilled within 90 days of its vacancy.

    The EC secretary said all centres in the Dhaka-17 and Chattogram-10 bypolls will be observed through CCTV cameras during the voting.

    Traditional ballot papers will be used in the Dhaka-17 election.

