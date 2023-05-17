Ex-Pakistan PM Khan says police surround his house, fears re-arrest

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that police had surrounded his house and that he expected to be rearrested soon, after the government warned him to hand over supporters who it blamed for attacks on the army.

Khan was arrested by a paramihlitary force on May 9 on graft allegations, which he denies, triggering a wave of violence that has deepened political instability in the South Asian nation of 220 million. Pakistan has also been facing its worst ever economic crisis, with a long delay in securing critical IMF funding.

The country's Supreme Court ordered Khan's release on bail last Friday.

But on Wednesday the government accused him of sheltering aides and supporters wanted over the attacks following his arrest, and warned he had 24 hours to hand them over or face a police operation.

Khan, 70, a former captain of Pakistan's cricket team, said his re-arrest was imminent. Hours earlier, Islamabad's High Court had granted him a bail extension until May 31, his lawyer Faisal Chaudhry said.

"Probably my last tweet before my next arrest," Khan tweeted on Wednesday evening, adding that police had surrounded his house in the eastern city of Lahore.

In a live video statement, he said his opponents were out to trigger a fight between him and the army.