Business dispute led to Sylhet BNP leader Kamal’s murder, police say

Police have said that they believe AFM Kamal, former health secretary of the BNP’s Sylhet district unit, was murdered over a business dispute.

A Chhatra Dal leader has been detained on suspicion of being involved in the killing, said Azbahar Ali Sheikh, deputy commissioner (north) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police. Police are now trying to arrest the other suspects.

Kamal, 45, was knifed to death in Sylhet city's Barabazar area at around 8 pm on Sunday. He was a resident of Subidbazar area. Kamal was the former publicity secretary of district Chhatra Dal and GS of Sylhet Law College.