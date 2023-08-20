    বাংলা

    Chhatra Dal leaders gathered firearms on orders from BNP leadership: police

    The detained Chhatra Dal leaders 'confessed' that they brought firearms from Pabna and Cox’s Bazar to bolster the BNP's anti-government campaign, say police

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 August 2023, 09:58 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 09:58 AM

    The six Chhatra Dal leaders arrested in Dhaka obtained weapons from two districts on the instructions of high-ups in the BNP and its student front, according to police detectives.

    The men were arrested during a raid on a house in Lalbagh on Saturday, said Joint Commissioner Khondoker Nurunnabi of Dhaka Metropolitan Police.

    The arrestees are Dhaka University Chhatra Dal's Senior Joint General Secretary Mominul Islam Hejisan, Vice-President Md Hasanur Rahman Hasan, Joint General Secretary Md Abdullah Ar Riyad, and Central Committee Joint Organising Secretary Md Shahadat Hossain, along with the organisation's former senior joint general secretary at Jahangirnagar University Zahir Uddin Mohammad Babar, and former vice-president at a private university Mohammad Arif Billah.

    Officers of the DMP's Detective Branch (DB) also recovered firearms from the Chhatra Dal leaders.

    During the preliminary interrogation, the arrestees ‘confessed’ that they collected firearms from Pabna and Cox’s Bazar, DB officer Nurunnabi said at a media briefing on Sunday.

    “They said they collected the firearms on orders from senior leaders to sabotage the upcoming national election.”

    Police will make a court application to question the arrestees in custody in a bid to identify the people who gave the order, Nurunnabi added.

    “The arrestees said the high command of the BNP and its student wing's units at Dhaka University and other private universities were planning to bolster the party's protest movement,” said Nurunnabi.

    “They were planning to display the illegal firearms and create panic among the public in order to destabilise the government.”

    Nurunnabi said police arrested 12 people, including the acting secretary of the Dhaka South Metropolitan BNP, Tanvir Ahmed Robin, on Saturday and would present them before a court over an old case.

    RELATED STORIES
    7 injured as BNP, police clash in Dhaka
    7 injured as BNP, police clash
    The BNP is staging sit-ins on roads entering the capital to push for the ouster of the Awami League government
    BNP announces rally in Dhaka for Thursday
    BNP to hold rally in Dhaka on Thursday
    Like-minded parties plan to join the BNP rally against the government
    Several people injured after BNP’s stage for Dhaka youth rally collapses
    Several hurt as BNP’s youth rally stage collapses
    Two people were taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital
    BNP leaders and activists converge on Dhaka's Suhrawardy Udyan ahead of 'youth rally'
    BNP activists gather at Suhrawardy Udyan for ‘youth rally’
    The leaders and activists from the party’s three youth-based wings are gearing up for the event in the capital

    Opinion

    China does Intel a small favour
    Jonathan Guilford
    China EV makers face cost, consumer challenges to conquer Europe
    Slumping US-China trade accompanied by fear of war
    Peter Apps
    Tackling money shame: Personal finance advice from top TED Talks