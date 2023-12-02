Record number of independents ignite hopes of competitive vote amid fears of violence

A record number of independent candidates have submitted nomination papers ahead of the Jan 7 general election, triggering hopes of competitiveness that will attract voters to the polling stations amid the BNP’s boycott.
But the rivalry between Awami League candidates and independents from the same party may spark violent clashes, leading the voters away from casting ballots, former election commissioner Rafiqul Islam has said.
“It’ll be a challenge to bring voters to the polling centres if clashes occur. Now we see that the independent candidates have an important role to play, but time will tell us if any situation develops during voting,” Rafiqul said.
But implementing the laws to the letter and ensuring the right environment for voting, along with controlling election officials and maintaining law and order, will be a big challenge for the EC, he said.
Kazi Zafarullah, co-chairman of the ruling party’s election management committee, said they would sit to finalise their strategy on the independent candidates after getting a full list.
The independent candidates, mostly from the Awami League, and defectors from the BNP, have drawn public attention during the submission of nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary polls.
With the window to extend the time for filing of nomination closed at the end of the deadline on Thursday, a total of 2,741 candidates have submitted their papers for 300 seats.
They include 1,966 with party nominations and 747 independent candidates.
The previous highest number of independent candidates in a general election was 486 in 2001.
In the 2014 election, independent candidates secured a record 15.06 percent votes.
The Awami League is encouraging rebels and dummy candidates within the party to avoid a repeat of the 2014 polls, when over half of the candidates were elected unopposed as the BNP stayed away and launched violent protests.
Arson attacks targeting public transports have also occurred during the BNP’s protests this time, but there has not been large-scale violence like a decade ago.
The BNP joined the 2018 polls, but alleged widespread rigging and returned to a boycott this time again, saying elections are never fair under the Awami League government. The opposition party demands an election-time caretaker government, which the Awami League has refused.
The Jatiya Party faction led by its Chief Patron Raushon Ershad, has also announced that they will not contest the election despite being a key ally of the Awami League as “tested” leaders were denied party nomination because of a lack of cooperation by Chairman GM Quader.
In total, 30 of the 44 registered parties are contesting the election, and they have some unregistered partners.
Although the BNP staged almost a total boycott of the 2014 polls, many former leaders have decided to join the race by forming new parties, or as independent candidates.
Some current leaders have defected. The most significant of them is Shahjahan Omar of Jhalakathi-1 who joined the Awami League to become a ruling party candidate just a day after being freed on bail in a case over violence during antigovernment protests.
[Writing in English by Osham-ul-Sufian Talukder]