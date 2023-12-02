Record number of independents ignite hopes of competitive vote amid fears of violence

A record number of independent candidates have submitted nomination papers ahead of the Jan 7 general election, triggering hopes of competitiveness that will attract voters to the polling stations amid the BNP’s boycott.

But the rivalry between Awami League candidates and independents from the same party may spark violent clashes, leading the voters away from casting ballots, former election commissioner Rafiqul Islam has said.

“It’ll be a challenge to bring voters to the polling centres if clashes occur. Now we see that the independent candidates have an important role to play, but time will tell us if any situation develops during voting,” Rafiqul said.

But implementing the laws to the letter and ensuring the right environment for voting, along with controlling election officials and maintaining law and order, will be a big challenge for the EC, he said.

Kazi Zafarullah, co-chairman of the ruling party’s election management committee, said they would sit to finalise their strategy on the independent candidates after getting a full list.

The independent candidates, mostly from the Awami League, and defectors from the BNP, have drawn public attention during the submission of nomination papers for the 12th parliamentary polls.

With the window to extend the time for filing of nomination closed at the end of the deadline on Thursday, a total of 2,741 candidates have submitted their papers for 300 seats.

They include 1,966 with party nominations and 747 independent candidates.