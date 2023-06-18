Awami League activist shot dead in factional clashes in Chandpur

At least one person has been shot dead and seven others have been injured during clashes between rival factions of the Awami League at Matlab North Upazila in Chandpur.

The dead activist, Mobarak Hossain Babu, 48, was reportedly a follower of the ruling party’s Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya.

Mobarak’s son Imran Bepari, 18, and another person, Zahir Kabiraj, 35, were seriously injured and taken to Dhaka for treatment after the incident at Bahadurpur village on Saturday.