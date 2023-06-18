    বাংলা

    Awami League activist shot dead in factional clashes in Chandpur

    The dead activist was a follower of the ruling party’s Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya

    Chandpur Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 17 June 2023, 06:16 PM
    Updated : 17 June 2023, 06:16 PM

    At least one person has been shot dead and seven others have been injured during clashes between rival factions of the Awami League at Matlab North Upazila in Chandpur.

    The dead activist, Mobarak Hossain Babu, 48, was reportedly a follower of the ruling party’s Presidium Member Mofazzal Hossain Chowdhury Maya.

    Mobarak’s son Imran Bepari, 18, and another person, Zahir Kabiraj, 35, were seriously injured and taken to Dhaka for treatment after the incident at Bahadurpur village on Saturday.

    The other victims could not be identified immediately. They received treatment locally.

    The clashes broke out when the followers of Maya were on their way to a rally to protest against an alleged death threat to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, police said, citing witnesses.

    “Mobarak was shot dead during the clashes,” said Md Mohiuddin, chief of the local police station.

    Sigma Rashid, a doctor at Matlab North Upazila Health, said Mobarak was so critically injured that he died immediately after his treatment began.

    Mobarak’s brother Amir Hossain Kalu alleged the followers of Kazi Mizan, chairman of Mohanpur Union Council, stopped Maya’s followers from joining the rally and opened fire on them.

    At a press briefing, Maya claimed Mizan was not involved with the Awami League. “He belongs to a family of Razakars,” he said, promising justice for the incident.

    Mizan could not be reached for comment despite several attempts.

