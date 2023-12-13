EC scraps nomination of Jashore-4 AL candidate Babul over loan default

The matter was brought before the EC’s appeal body on Wednesday, and the regulator decided to bar him from the Jan 7 election.

“We did not get justice here,” said his lawyer Harunur Rashid Khan after the EC hearing on Babul’s nomination. “We will take the matter to the High Court.”

The EC has started its fourth day of hearing appeals to its initial screening process. The appeal board will hold hearings on applications 301 to 400 from 10 am to 4 pm.

On Tuesday, the regulators reinstated the nominations of 61 candidates, dismissed those of 35, and stayed the appeal of another two.

According to the election schedule, candidates have until Dec 17 to withdraw. The returning officers will assign the election symbols on Dec 18, kicking off campaigning. The deadline for campaigning is 8 am on Dec 5.