    Awami League cedes 7 parliamentary seats to 14 Party allies

    Three of these seats will be contested by JASAD, three by the Workers Party, and one by the Jatiya Party JP

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 Dec 2023, 03:31 PM
    Updated : 14 Dec 2023, 03:31 PM

    The ruling Awami League has withdrawn from seven parliamentary races in favour of its partners in the 14 Party Alliance.

    Three of these seats will be contested by JASAD, three by the Workers Party, and one by the Jatiya Party JP, according to Amir Hossain Amu, the convener of the alliance.

    “We sat with leaders from the 14 Party Alliance today and a decision was finalised.”

    The three seats ceded to the Workers Party are Barishal-3, which is being contested by Rashed Khan Menon, Satkhira-2, which is being contested by Mustafa Lutfullah, and Rajshahi-2, which is being contested by Fazle Hossain Badsha.

    The three seats left to JASAD are Kushtia-2 for Hasanul Haq Inu, Bogura-4 for AKM Rezaul Karim Tansen, and Lakshmipur-4 for Mosharraf Hossain.

    The Pirojpur-2 seat was ceded to Anwar Hossain Manju, chairman of the Jatiya Party JP.

    The Awami League had given 16 parliamentary seats to its allies in the 2018 general election.

