Clashes erupt during BNP's programmes in Dhaka's Dholaikhal, Jatrabari

The police have clashed with loyalists of the BNP amid the opposition party's sit-in programmes at the different entry points to Dhaka as part of its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.

Clashes broke out at Dholaikhal, Jatrabari and Gabtoli around 11:30 am on Saturday.

Police allegedly lobbed tear-gas shells and charged at the BNP adherents with batons in Dholaikhal. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a BNP standing committee member, and Abdus Salam Azad, an organising secretary of the party, were subsequently detained by law enforcers.