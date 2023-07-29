Clashes erupt during BNP's programmes in Dhaka's Dholaikhal, Jatrabari

The police have clashed with loyalists of the BNP amid the opposition party's sit-in programmes at the different entry points to Dhaka as part of its 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.
Clashes broke out at Dholaikhal, Jatrabari and Gabtoli around 11:30 am on Saturday.
Police allegedly lobbed tear-gas shells and charged at the BNP adherents with batons in Dholaikhal. Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, a BNP standing committee member, and Abdus Salam Azad, an organising secretary of the party, were subsequently detained by law enforcers.
PM'S DELEGATION VISITS AMAN
Meanwhile, Amanullah Aman, the president of the BNP's Dhaka Metropolitan North unit, was arrested, along with a few party activists, in Gabtoli.
A group of BNP leaders and activists led by Aman was taking up position in Gabtoli when the police intervened. As law enforcers moved to apprehend Aman, activists began shielding him and a scuffle ensued. Aman was seen lying on the road during the altercation.
Law enforcers subsequently dispersed the activists and placed Aman in a police vehicle. He was then taken to the hospital.
Representatives of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later visited Aman at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases.
"The prime minister has called for all necessary steps to be taken to ensure he receives advanced treatment. Amanullah Aman can go anywhere he likes for better treatment," said Gazi Hafizur Rahman Liku, the prime minister's assistant private secretary who led the delegation.
"We share a bond of humanity that transcends politics. The prime minister sent fruits and food for him. He accepted these gifts from the prime minister and thanked her for her humanity and political etiquette.”
Aman was initially taken to Suhrawardy Medical College as he was feeling unwell after his arrest, according to Assistant Commissioner Mofizur Rahman Palash the DMP's Mirpur Division.
The tests came back normal, but doctors suggested that Aman be taken to the national cardiovascular institute as he had a stent around his heart, according to Palash.
Asked whether Aman had been placed under arrest, he said, "He is in police custody now."
BNP activists also confronted the police on the Dhaka-Chattogram Highway outside the Matuail Mother and Child Hospital in Jatrabari.
Due to the simultaneous programmes announced by the BNP and the Awami League's youth affiliate, Jubo League, security has been beefed up at the points of entry to Dhaka on Saturday.
It came a day after the BNP and three of the Awami League's affiliate organisations held duelling rallies in the capital. The BNP is pressing ahead with its 'one-point' campaign to oust the Awami League government.
At its rally in Naya Paltan, the party announced that it would be occupying the points of entry to the capital from 11 am to 4 pm on Saturday. The Awami League’s youth front also announced counter programmes on Friday, further fuelling fears of a violent confrontation.
Both sides later submitted applications seeking permission from the police to stage the events. But the police denied them permission to hold simultaneous programmes at the entry points to Dhaka city, considering public suffering and security.
And the police intervened on Saturday when the BNP leaders and activists tried to occupy the different entry points to Dhaka.
Officers on duty reiterated that no political programme was permitted and said they were taking strict action to prevent public suffering.
A large contingent of police and Ansar personnel surrounded the BNP office in Old Dhaka's Naya Bazar where the party was supposed to hold an event.
In the face of the heavy police presence in Naya Bazar, BNP adherents began gathering in Dholaikhal.
BNP activists accused the police of instigating the clashes when law enforcers started charging at them with batons and firing tear-gas shells.
Gayeshwar was injured in the process and took shelter in a shop. He was later taken away in a police car.
"Gayeshwar Chandra Roy was trying to cause trouble by leading a procession in the Dholaikhal area. That is why he was arrested,” said Joint Commissioner Khandkar Nurunnabi of the DMP's Detective Branch.