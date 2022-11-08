Pakistan police launch probe in gun attack on ex-premier Imran Khan

Pakistani police on Tuesday launched a criminal investigation into a failed assassination attempt on former prime minister Imran Khan, saying one shooter was involved against his assertion that there were two of them.

Khan, 70, a former international cricket star turned politician who has been pressing for early elections since being ousted as premier after losing a parliament vote in April, was shot at an anti-government rally last Thursday. He is recovering from leg wounds at his home in the eastern city of Lahore.

Khan supporters blocked roads near the capital Islamabad on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and forcing schools to close, as they protested against the attempt on Khan's life in the city of Wazirabad in Punjab province.

Regional police chief Akhtar Abbas told Reuters a criminal investigation had been launched, without elaborating.