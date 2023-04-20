    বাংলা

    Coco’s daughters arrive in Dhaka from London to celebrate Eid with Khaleda

    Their mother Sharmila Rahman Sithi has been in Dhaka since November last year

    Published : 20 April 2023, 01:35 PM
    The two daughters of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s late son Arafat Rahman Coco have arrived in Dhaka from London to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their grandmother.

    Coco’s wife Sharmila Rahman Sithi, who has been in Dhaka since November 2022, received Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman at Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

    The security guards at Khaleda’s home in Gulshan confirmed the arrival of Zafia and Zahia.

    Khaleda, who was sentenced to jail in two corruption cases in 2018, has been staying at home since 2020 after her release on suspended sentences.

    The 76-year-old former prime minister was hospitalised several times for different health issues, including COVID-19 and liver cirrhosis. She also suffers from diabetes and arthritis.

    Her youngest son Coco, carrying a six-year jail term on his head for smuggling millions of taka out of the country, died of heart failure in Malaysia at the age of 45 in 2008.

    Since then, his wife and daughters have been staying in London. His elder brother and the BNP’s Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and Tarique’s family also reside in London.

