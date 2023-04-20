Coco’s daughters arrive in Dhaka from London to celebrate Eid with Khaleda

The two daughters of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s late son Arafat Rahman Coco have arrived in Dhaka from London to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with their grandmother.

Coco’s wife Sharmila Rahman Sithi, who has been in Dhaka since November 2022, received Zafia Rahman and Zahia Rahman at Shahjalal International Airport on Thursday afternoon.

The security guards at Khaleda’s home in Gulshan confirmed the arrival of Zafia and Zahia.