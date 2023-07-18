Violence has no place in democratic elections, US says after attack on Hero Alom

The United States has called on the Bangladesh government to conduct thorough and impartial investigations into any reports of violence after a parliamentary candidate was attacked during the Dhaka-17 by-election.

"I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections," said Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesperson, when asked about the incident during a press conference in Washington on Monday.

"We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to investigate any reports of violence thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account."