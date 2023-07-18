    বাংলা

    Violence has no place in democratic elections, US says after attack on Hero Alom

    But the US still expects the Bangladesh government to hold free and fair elections, according to a state department official

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 18 July 2023, 05:29 AM
    Updated : 18 July 2023, 05:29 AM

    The United States has called on the Bangladesh government to conduct thorough and impartial investigations into any reports of violence after a parliamentary candidate was attacked during the Dhaka-17 by-election.

    "I would say that this type of political violence has no place in democratic elections," said Matthew Miller, a US state department spokesperson, when asked about the incident during a press conference in Washington on Monday.

    "We encourage the Government of Bangladesh to investigate any reports of violence thoroughly, transparently, and impartially, and to hold the perpetrators of violence to account."

    However, Washington still expects a fair and free general election to take place in Bangladesh and will continue to monitor the situation closely, according to Miller.

    On Monday, Ashraful Alom, popularly known as Hero Alom, an independent candidate in the Dhaka-17 by-election, came under attack while leaving a polling centre in Banani.

    In a video depicting the incident, Alom was seen being shoved to the ground and punched by a group of assailants. He later received medical attention at a hospital.

    Alom, who rose to prominence as a social media personality, boycotted the election after the attack and vowed not to contest any election held under the Awami League government.

    The ruling Awami League’s Mohammad Ali Arafat ultimately won the by-election, which had a meagre turnout of 11.51 percent.

    After the polls, Arafat condemned the attack on Alom and said, "I call for legal action against those involved in the attack on one of the candidates. If they are our party workers, organisational action will be taken by the party. I want the truth to be revealed.”

