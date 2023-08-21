    বাংলা

    6 Jamaat-Shibir activists jailed for 3 years over violence before 2014 polls

    The convicts detonated crude bombs during protests before the 2014 parliamentary elections

    Court Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 August 2023, 02:32 PM
    Updated : 21 August 2023, 02:32 PM

    A tribunal has sentenced six activists of the Jamaat-e-Islami and its student front Islami Chhatra Shibir to three years in prison over violence during protests in Dhaka before the January 2014 general election.

    Saiful Islam, the judge of Dhaka’s Second Speedy Trial Tribunal, handed down the verdict on Monday, said Masud Parvez, a clerk at the tribunal.

    The convicts are Ishak and Awrangajeb, who were identified with single names, Didar Hossain Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mojahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud.

    Ishak and Awrangajeb came to the court but left before the verdict was pronounced. The tribunal issued arrest warrants for all the convicts as the four others are absconding.

    The tribunal also fined each of the convicts Tk 5,000. They will have to serve three more months in jail if they fail to pay the fines.

    According to court documents, 20-25 Jamaat-Shibir activists took out a protest march in the Tejgaon area of the capital on Oct 18, 2013 during the BNP-Jamaat alliance’s general strike.

    The protesters exploded crude bombs on Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Road during the demonstration.

    Police later started a case under the Speedy Trial Act.

    The tribunal heard nine witnesses for the prosecution before delivering the verdict.

