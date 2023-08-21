6 Jamaat-Shibir activists jailed for 3 years over violence before 2014 polls

The convicts are Ishak and Awrangajeb, who were identified with single names, Didar Hossain Sajeeb, Yusuf Ali, Mojahidul Islam and Sultan Mahmud.

Ishak and Awrangajeb came to the court but left before the verdict was pronounced. The tribunal issued arrest warrants for all the convicts as the four others are absconding.

The tribunal also fined each of the convicts Tk 5,000. They will have to serve three more months in jail if they fail to pay the fines.