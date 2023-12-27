Bangladesh has transformed under Awami League's leadership, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the transformative journey of Bangladesh under the Awami League's leadership as the ruling party sets its sights on securing a fourth successive term.

Hasina recounted the country's accomplishments and ascent to the ranks of developing nations in the last 15 years as she presented the Awami League's manifesto for the 12th national election on Wednesday.

The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's economic growth facilitated by the Awami League's 'Vision 2021' declaration in its 2008 election manifesto, describing it as a "charter of change".