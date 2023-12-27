Bangladesh has transformed under Awami League's leadership, says Hasina

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has emphasised the transformative journey of Bangladesh under the Awami League's leadership as the ruling party sets its sights on securing a fourth successive term.
Hasina recounted the country's accomplishments and ascent to the ranks of developing nations in the last 15 years as she presented the Awami League's manifesto for the 12th national election on Wednesday.
The prime minister highlighted Bangladesh's economic growth facilitated by the Awami League's 'Vision 2021' declaration in its 2008 election manifesto, describing it as a "charter of change".
Now, the Awami League is gearing up to propel the country's transition to a 'Smart Bangladesh' with the aim of attaining upper-middle-income country status by 2030, according to Hasina.
"We successfully ran the country after overcoming hundreds of hurdles by winning the 2014 and 2018 elections," Hasina said.
"Bangladesh has been transformed in the last 15 years. Today's Bangladesh is by no means poverty-stricken or economically fragile."
Despite minor setbacks, the country has continued to progress and develop rapidly, highlighting its strength and potential, according to the prime minister.
The resilience of Bangladesh was particularly evident as it faced global challenges, including the devastating COVID-19 pandemic, Hasina noted.
During these challenging times, Bangladesh not only commemorated significant milestones, such as the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020, but also celebrated the Golden Jubilee of its independence in 2021.
These celebrations were not just symbolic, but marked the country's enduring spirit and unity, culminating with the United Nations' recognition of Bangladesh's transition from a least developed country to a developing nation, Hasina said.
Hasina outlined the Awami League government's accomplishments over the last three terms and set out an action plan for the nation's continued progress during the event.