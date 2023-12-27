Live: Awami League unveils election manifesto

The Awami League is unveiling its manifesto for the 12th national polls, setting out a roadmap to build a 'Smart Bangladesh', with an emphasis on tangible development.
The manifesto will be presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday, showcasing the Awami League government's accomplishments over the last three terms. It lays out a comprehensive action plan for the nation's continued progress, with an emphasis on tangible development.
The party is prioritising 11 key issues, such as attaining upper-middle-income country status by 2030, ensuring affordable prices for essential commodities, and regulating the market, underpinning the vision of a Smart Bangladesh.