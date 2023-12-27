    বাংলা
    Live: Awami League unveils election manifesto

    The Awami League is unveiling its manifesto for the 12th national polls, setting out a roadmap to build a 'Smart Bangladesh', with an emphasis on tangible development. The manifesto will be presented by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at Dhaka’s Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel on Wednesday, showcasing the Awami League government's accomplishments over the last three terms. It lays out a comprehensive action plan for the nation's continued progress, with an emphasis on tangible development. The party is prioritising 11 key issues, such as attaining upper-middle-income country status by 2030, ensuring affordable prices for essential commodities, and regulating the market, underpinning the vision of a Smart Bangladesh.

    Published : 27 Dec 2023, 05:04 AM
    Updated : 27 Dec 2023, 05:04 AM
    Clad in a milk-white muslin saree with a thin border and a gold and green boat print, the prime minister presented the election manifesto for the Awami League. The outfit paid tribute to her party symbol and the traditions of Bangladesh.
    Bangladesh has transformed under AL's leadership: Hasina
    She outlines the Awami League's manifesto for the 12th national election with the aim of developing a 'Smart Bangladesh'
