Gandhi, 52, lost his parliament seat on Friday, a day after a court in the western state of Gujarat convicted him and sentenced him to two years in jail for a defamatory comment he made during an election campaign rally in 2019.

Gandhi is out on bail and his lawyers are expected to challenge the verdict in a higher court this week.

"The decision to disqualify Gandhi marks a black day in our country's democracy," Congress party president Mallikarjun Kharge, dressed in a black outfit and a black turban, told reporters outside parliament.

Gandhi told reporters on Saturday that he was disqualified from parliament for questioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his relationship with Gautam Adani, founder of the Adani group business conglomerate.

"We will continue to question Modi and his government for manipulating state-run assets to favour one company," Kharge said.