Hasina calls for unity as Awami League gears up to announce election nominees

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League to focus their efforts on mobilising voters and ensuring strong turnout at the upcoming national polls.

The Awami League is scheduled to unveil its lineup of candidates for the 12th national elections on Sunday.

Obaidul Quader will announce the names of the ruling party's candidates at the Awami League's central offices at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue at 4 pm.