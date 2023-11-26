Hasina calls for unity as Awami League gears up to announce election nominees

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on leaders and activists of the ruling Awami League to focus their efforts on mobilising voters and ensuring strong turnout at the upcoming national polls.
The Awami League is scheduled to unveil its lineup of candidates for the 12th national elections on Sunday.
Obaidul Quader will announce the names of the ruling party's candidates at the Awami League's central offices at Dhaka's Bangabandhu Avenue at 4 pm.
Ahead of the official announcement, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina held a discussion with all aspirants at her official residence, the Gonobhaban
Hasina stressed the need to foster unity among those nominated as party candidates and to collectively engage in a grassroots campaign, going door-to-door to encourage voters to participate in the electoral process, according to Abdur Rahman, a member of the Awami League presidium.
"She also emphasised the importance of having a dummy candidate [alternative candidate] alongside the nominee in each constituency. This measure ensures that if a nomination is cancelled or withdrawn, the alternative candidate can step in," he said.
The party's Joint General Secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif shed light on the rationale behind having an alternative candidate. "The purpose is to prevent any irregularities during the election. It serves as a contingency plan. Additionally, there is an emphasis on efforts to enhance voter turnout."
The Awami League has sold 3,362 nomination forms within four days since the announcement of the schedule for the Jan 7 elections. The party's nomination board has concluded the selection process for candidates vying for 300 parliamentary seats.
The Election Commission has set Nov 30 as the deadline for the submission of nomination papers.
Offering an insight into the party's plans, Awami League General Secretary Quader said some of the old guard would be making way for fresh faces at the elections. "We haven't excluded viable candidates. Those nominated are electable and poised to win the election."