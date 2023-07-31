Quader calls for 'visa curbs' on BNP over violent anti-govt protests

Awami League leader Obaidul Quader believes the United States should impose visa restrictions on the BNP for perpetrating violence during anti-government protests in Dhaka.

The BNP is currently campaigning for the installation of a non-partisan government ahead of the 12th national election. As part of the campaign, the country's main opposition party blocked the entrances to Dhaka on Saturday, resulting in violent clashes with the police.

Quader, the ruling party's general secretary, ripped into the BNP and said the party was guilty of 'undermining' the electoral process.