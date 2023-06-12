Awami League candidates Khokon, Khaleque win mayoral polls to Barishal, Khulna

Awami League candidates Abul Khaer Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat and Talukder Abdul Khaleque have been elected mayors of Barishal and Khulna cities, respectively.
Abul Khaer got 87,808 votes, while Khaleque secured 154,825 votes, according to unofficial results announced by the returning officers on Monday night.
Their nearest rivals were from the Islami Andolan Bangladesh. The party’s candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim in Barishal bagged 33,828 votes while Md A Awal in Khulna secured 60,064.
The Islami Andolan rejected the results alleging irregularities and assault on Fayjul.
It also pulled out of upcoming Sylhet and Rajshahi city corporation elections.
The party’s chief Mufti Rezaul Karim, aka Charmonai Peer, said: “Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim was attacked twice and injured today. We condemn the incident.”
Rezaul alleged that the Awami League took control of the voting booths to carry out irregularities. “We reject the results of the two city polls to protest such severe misconduct.
“We are also withdrawing our candidates from Sylhet and Rajshahi and demanding the resignation of the chief election officer at the same time.”
The vote was cast for Awami League candidate Khaleque even though Islami Andolan supporters were pressing the button for their party candidate, alleged Abdul Awal.
Amid a boycott by the BNP and its allies, the turnout was 51.46 percent in Barishal and 48.17 percent in Khulna.
Beside the attack, no major incident was reported during voting through electronic machines from 8am to 4pm, but voters suffered due to rains in the afternoon. Those who arrived before 4pm were allowed to cast their ballots.
“The vote was largely peaceful and enthusiastic, except for some isolated incidents,” Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said, promising action against those responsible for the attack on Fayjul.
Long queues of voters were seen in some of the centres. Many of them stood for two hours to cast their ballots. It took more time to cast a vote due to the Electronic Voting Machines, some voters complained.