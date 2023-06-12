Awami League candidates Khokon, Khaleque win mayoral polls to Barishal, Khulna

Awami League candidates Abul Khaer Abdullah aka Khokon Serniabat and Talukder Abdul Khaleque have been elected mayors of Barishal and Khulna cities, respectively.

Abul Khaer got 87,808 votes, while Khaleque secured 154,825 votes, according to unofficial results announced by the returning officers on Monday night.

Their nearest rivals were from the Islami Andolan Bangladesh. The party’s candidate Mufti Syed Fayjul Karim in Barishal bagged 33,828 votes while Md A Awal in Khulna secured 60,064.