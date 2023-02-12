Chhatra League suspends 21 members over claims of ties to crime

Bangladesh Chhatra League has suspended, pending investigation, 21 members from four universities and a college for allegedly having ties to robbery, extortion, clashes and other criminal activities.
The Awami League’s student front announced the decision in a statement on Sunday.
Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, general secretary of central Chhatra League, said the complaints against them will be investigated.
He also said that several other allegations were also being looked into. “We will take a decision on that as well. The Chhatra League will not go soft on any criminal. We’ve taken a firm stand - zero tolerance against irregularities.”
Among the suspended are Nazmul Hasan Rupu, former deputy secretary of Dhaka University’s human resource management, Tanzir Arafat Tushar, joint general secretary of Kabi Jasimuddin Hall, Asadullah Asad, social welfare secretary of Fazlul Huq Muslim Hall, Mahidur Rahman Badhon, environment secretary of the same hall, Riaz Ahmed Palak, public communications development secretary, Jihadul Islam, deputy office secretary, Al Kawser, deputy finance secretary, Shaon Chowdhury, printing and publication secretary, a worker Md Tareq, Fahim Tazwar Joy and Sajid Ahmed, both members of Masterda Surja Sen Hall, Rahul Roy, a worker from Jagannath Hall, Nabid Sakil, Md Rahat Rahman and Sadiq Ahmmad, all workers from Bijoy Ekattor Hall.
Asit Pal, environment secretary of Jahangirnagar University, Maruf Islam, joint general secretary of Chattogram University, Shah Alam Ratul, Noor Mohammad Nabil and Kamran Siddique Rashed from Rajshahi University of Engineering & Technology, and Raqibul Islam Rakib from Govt Shaheed Suhrawardy College were also suspended.
The statement mentioned that they were suspended from the Chhatra League after allegedly being involved in some recent “undesirable” events that tainted the image of the organisation.
All organisational units of the Chhatra League were instructed to uphold smooth academic environments at their respective institutions while maintaining a “structural and idealistic” political culture in an effort to build “smart student politics”.