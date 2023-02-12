Chhatra League suspends 21 members over claims of ties to crime

Bangladesh Chhatra League has suspended, pending investigation, 21 members from four universities and a college for allegedly having ties to robbery, extortion, clashes and other criminal activities.

The Awami League’s student front announced the decision in a statement on Sunday.

Sheikh Wali Asif Enan, general secretary of central Chhatra League, said the complaints against them will be investigated.

He also said that several other allegations were also being looked into. “We will take a decision on that as well. The Chhatra League will not go soft on any criminal. We’ve taken a firm stand - zero tolerance against irregularities.”