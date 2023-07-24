AL affliliates announce gathering for Jul 27, coinciding with BNP's 'grand rally'

Three organisations affiliated with the ruling Awami League will hold a peace rally on Thursday to protest the alleged attacks on Jubo League and Chhatra League members across the country.

On Monday, leaders of the Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchha Sebak League called on their supporters to gather at the southwest gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 11 am on Thursday. A cultural event will take place at 1 pm and the rally will start at 3 pm, they said.