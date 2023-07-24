    বাংলা

    AL affliliates announce gathering for Jul 27, coinciding with BNP's 'grand rally'

    The Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchha Sebak League called the rally to protest against the alleged attacks on activists across the country

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 24 July 2023, 08:18 AM
    Updated : 24 July 2023, 08:18 AM

    Three organisations affiliated with the ruling Awami League will hold a peace rally on Thursday to protest the alleged attacks on Jubo League and Chhatra League members across the country.

    On Monday, leaders of the Jubo League, Chhatra League and Swechchha Sebak League called on their supporters to gather at the southwest gate of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque at 11 am on Thursday. A cultural event will take place at 1 pm and the rally will start at 3 pm, they said.

    The event is set to coincide with the BNP's grand rally on Jul 27 under the opposition party's 'one-point' campaign to topple the government.

    “Bangladesh is a democratic country and as a political party, we’ll hold a peaceful rally,” said Jubo League General Secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil, when asked if they intentionally chose the same day as the BNP's rally.

    Reporters also drew his attention to the fact that the simultaneous programmes could cause traffic congestion and trouble for the public. “We chose one spot, but we may change it later,” he said.

