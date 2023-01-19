Police 'unable to trace' assets belonging to BNP’s Tarique, wife Zubaida

Police have been unable to track down the movable and immovable assets belonging to the BNP’s acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and his wife Zubaida Rahman in line with a confiscation order issued by a Dhaka court.

No trace of the assets of the accused, who are currently absconding, was found, police said in a progress report to the court.

Dhaka Metropolitan Senior Special Judge Md Asaduzzaman subsequently issued an order on Thursday for the publication of a gazette requiring Tarique and Zubaida to appear at the next hearing in the case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission, scheduled for Feb 6.

“The chief of Cantonment Police Station submitted a report to the court saying the police did not find their assets,” said AAC’s Court Inspector Aminul Islam.