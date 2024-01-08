    বাংলা

    India, Russia, China congratulate Hasina on election win

    Envoys of a host of countries paid a courtesy call on the prime minister after she secured a record-extending fourth straight term in power

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 8 Jan 2024, 07:41 AM
    Updated : 8 Jan 2024, 07:41 AM

    The envoys of several nations, including India, Russia and China, have congratulated Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina after she secured a record-extending fourth straight term in power.

    Diplomats from Bhutan, Philippines, Singapore, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Pakistan, Brazil and Morocco also greeted the premier at her official residence, the Gonobhaban, on Monday.

    A delegation of the Aga Khan Development Network Resident Diplomatic Representative for Bangladesh also paid a courtesy call on the prime minister.

    They congratulated the Awami League chief for her party's resounding victory in the general election and reiterated their countries' firm commitment to working with Bangladesh, the prime minister's press wing said.

    The prime minister thanked the delegates and sought their cooperation to drive Bangladesh's progress and development.

