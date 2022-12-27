Hasina picks Mashrafe as Awami League’s youth and sports secretary

Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, also an Awami League lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency, has been made the youth and sports affairs secretary of the ruling party.
Party general secretary Obaidul Quader revealed the information after the first meeting of the party’s newly formed presidium, chaired by its president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Monday.
Earlier in December 2020, the cricketer-turned-politician was made a member of the Awami League sub-committee on forest and environment affairs.
The strapping pacer, known as the Narail Express, won a seat in the 11th parliamentary election by defeating his rivals by a massive margin.
The popular cricketer fetched 34 times more votes as a ruling Awami League candidate for the Narail-2 seat than his nearest rival the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s Fariduzzaman Farhad.
He became a member of the executive committee of the Narail District Awami League in June 2021.
New committees with fear changes were announced following the ruling party’s 22nd National Council on Sunday. Hasina and Quader were re-elected president and general secretary respectively.
Hasina named 48 members of the 81-strong central working committee with no new inclusions, except for some reshuffling and promotion.
Quader aid the party president has been authorised to nominate all the remaining posts.