    বাংলা

    Hasina picks Mashrafe as Awami League’s youth and sports secretary

    He became a member of the executive committee of the Narail District Awami League in June 2021

    Staff Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Dec 2022, 08:45 PM
    Updated : 26 Dec 2022, 08:45 PM

    Former Bangladesh cricket team captain Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, also an Awami League lawmaker from the Narail-2 constituency, has been made the youth and sports affairs secretary of the ruling party.

    Party general secretary Obaidul Quader revealed the information after the first meeting of the party’s newly formed presidium, chaired by its president Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at the Ganabhaban on Monday.

    Earlier in December 2020, the cricketer-turned-politician was made a member of the Awami League sub-committee on forest and environment affairs.

    The strapping pacer, known as the Narail Express, won a seat in the 11th parliamentary election by defeating his rivals by a massive margin.

    The popular cricketer fetched 34 times more votes as a ruling Awami League candidate for the Narail-2 seat than his nearest rival the Jatiya Oikya Front alliance’s Fariduzzaman Farhad.

    He became a member of the executive committee of the Narail District Awami League in June 2021.

    New committees with fear changes were announced following the ruling party’s 22nd National Council on Sunday. Hasina and Quader were re-elected president and general secretary respectively.

    Hasina named 48 members of the 81-strong central working committee with no new inclusions, except for some reshuffling and promotion.

    Quader aid the party president has been authorised to nominate all the remaining posts.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bani Amin
    Anti-government activist slapped in Shahbagh
    A video of the incident has spread on social media, drawing widespread condemnation
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal, also known as Prachanda, takes part in a mass gathering against the dissolution of parliament, in Kathmandu, Nepal February 10, 2021. REUTERS
    Nepal's ex-guerrilla chief becomes PM
    Pushpa Kamal Dahal goes by his nom de guerre Prachanda - meaning ‘terrible’ or ‘fierce’
    BNP, Jatiya Party served themselves, not the people: Hasina
    BNP, Jatiya Party pursued their own interests: Hasina
    The Awami League is committed to enriching the nation's fortunes, according to the prime minister
    Hasina brings no major changes to Awami League leadership before general election
    Hasina keeps faith in the tried and tested
    General Secretary Obaidul Quader, most of the joint general secretaries and secretaries retain their posts

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher