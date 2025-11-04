Mirza Abbas says government acting on orders from two parties

BNP leader Mirza Abbas has alleged that “the government is doing whatever two political parties are asking it to do”.

He made the remarks on Tuesday while addressing a memorial meeting for the late mayor Sadeque Hossain Khoka in Dhaka.

Abbas said, “Those who could never speak with their heads held high in life, now speak confidently, making eye contact… Where did they get this courage and strength?”

He added, “It is clear from the government’s actions that it has no power of its own. This government is based on two parties -- one created by itself, and the other an older party. The government is surviving on these two parties.”

Abbas said, “This government does whatever these two parties ask it to do. The final proof is the use of electoral symbols. It has to follow their instructions.

“Who are these people? Where did they come from? What public support do they have? The answer would have been evident during elections, judging by the votes they received.”

The memorial meeting was organised by Dhaka South BNP to mark the sixth death anniversary of the late Dhaka mayor and BNP vice-chairman Khoka at Naya Paltan.