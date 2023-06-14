Khaleda’s condition 'stable' as treatment continues in hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s condition is now stable and her treatment is ongoing under the close supervision of experts, according to doctors.

All members of a medical board headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder examined Khaleda on Tuesday. Afterwards, they reviewed her test reports and decided to continue with her ongoing treatment.

The team of doctors will meet again on Wednesday, according to Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, Khaleda's personal physician.

"Doctors are constantly monitoring her condition and are arranging necessary treatment from time to time, based on her state.”