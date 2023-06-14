Khaleda’s condition 'stable' as treatment continues in hospital

BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia’s condition is now stable and her treatment is ongoing under the close supervision of experts, according to doctors.
All members of a medical board headed by Prof Shahabuddin Talukder examined Khaleda on Tuesday. Afterwards, they reviewed her test reports and decided to continue with her ongoing treatment.
The team of doctors will meet again on Wednesday, according to Prof AZM Zahid Hossain, Khaleda's personal physician.
"Doctors are constantly monitoring her condition and are arranging necessary treatment from time to time, based on her state.”
"Her condition has been stable since the day of her admission to the hospital."
Dr Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, and some specialist doctors from abroad also virtually participated in the medical board meeting, said Prof Zahid.
Khaleda was rushed to Dhaka's Evercare Hospital around 1:30 am on Tuesday after falling ill at her home.
She has been suffering from a range of health complications, including arthritis, diabetes, and kidney and liver diseases for a long time.
Since 2021, she has been hospitalised several times for various ailments, including COVID-19.
The BNP chief was sentenced to jail in two graft cases in 2017. The septuagenarian had served her sentence at the old central jail of Dhaka until the government decided to suspend her jail time on medical grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Khaleda was released from prison in 2020 by an executive order and the government conditionally extended her time out of jail on several occasions, most recently in March.
Her party and family demand that she be allowed to travel abroad for treatment but the government has not granted her permission to leave Bangladesh.