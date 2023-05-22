Minister thinks US is not targeting Bangladesh with more sanctions

Agriculture Minister Abdur Razzaque has said he does not think the US is targeting Bangladesh with more sanctions amid media reports about possible embargoes by America on Bangladeshi individuals or entities.

“Some newspaper might have written something about sanctions. I think Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is right that Bangladesh, as an independent nation, does not expect or take it easily when other countries interfere in its internal matters,” the minister told journalists on Sunday.

“And why would they [US] impose sanctions? I think they won’t impose sanctions. They will understand the reality and help us hold a free and fair election.”