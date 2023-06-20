    বাংলা

    Reza Kibria removed as Gono Odhikar Parishad convenor amid row with Nur

    Rashed Khan was unanimously picked as the party's acting convenor

    Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
    Published : 20 June 2023, 05:37 AM
    Updated : 20 June 2023, 05:37 AM

    Rashed Khan has become the acting convener of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, replacing Reza Kibria as his much-publicised row with party leader Nurul Haque Nur played out on social media.

    The decision to promote Rashed, who was serving as a joint convenor, was taken with a view to conduct organisational affairs in an orderly manner, the party said in a statement.

    Rashed was unanimously nominated for the post at an executive meeting on Jun 19, according to the statement.

    Kibria and Nur have been firing broadsides at each other on their respective Facebook accounts. The emerging rift within the party reportedly prompted supporters of Nur to push for the change in leadership at the executive meeting.

    bdnews24.com tried to reach Kibria for comment but was informed that he is currently out of the country.

    The Gono Odhikar Parishad started its journey in the political realm in October 2021 with Kibria and Nur at the helm as convenor and member secretary.

    RELATED STORIES
    Woman, 2 children die in a fire at Chattogram home
    Woman, 2 kids die in Chattogram fire
    The fire started from a mosquito-repellent coil, according to the fire service
    Death toll in Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast rises to three
    Ashulia gas cylinder warehouse blast toll rises to 3
    Two other victims injured in the incident are receiving treatment at the burn institute in Dhaka
    Handmade suits are seen at Anderson & Sheppard tailor on Savile Row, ahead of the Coronation of King Charles and Queen Camilla, in London, Britain, April 27, 2023.
    King Charles' coronation is a great fit for London's Savile Row tailors
    Savile Row tailors have dressed kings, queens and their offspring for more than 150 years, and their craft gets a particular boost from long-time customer Charles
    DNCC moves to sever utility lines at 8 risky marketplaces
    DNCC orders utilities cut off at 8 risky marketplaces
    These marketplaces were declared 'abandoned' due to their weak infrastructure, but traders continue to conduct business there

    Opinion

    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    Father: the superhero
    Tasneem Hossain
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps
    Europe's gas prices stabilise as storage additions slow
    John Kemp