Reza Kibria removed as Gono Odhikar Parishad convenor amid row with Nur

Rashed Khan has become the acting convener of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, replacing Reza Kibria as his much-publicised row with party leader Nurul Haque Nur played out on social media.

The decision to promote Rashed, who was serving as a joint convenor, was taken with a view to conduct organisational affairs in an orderly manner, the party said in a statement.

Rashed was unanimously nominated for the post at an executive meeting on Jun 19, according to the statement.