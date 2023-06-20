Reza Kibria removed as Gono Odhikar Parishad convenor amid row with Nur

Rashed Khan has become the acting convener of Bangladesh Gono Odhikar Parishad, replacing Reza Kibria as his much-publicised row with party leader Nurul Haque Nur played out on social media.
The decision to promote Rashed, who was serving as a joint convenor, was taken with a view to conduct organisational affairs in an orderly manner, the party said in a statement.
Rashed was unanimously nominated for the post at an executive meeting on Jun 19, according to the statement.
Kibria and Nur have been firing broadsides at each other on their respective Facebook accounts. The emerging rift within the party reportedly prompted supporters of Nur to push for the change in leadership at the executive meeting.
bdnews24.com tried to reach Kibria for comment but was informed that he is currently out of the country.
The Gono Odhikar Parishad started its journey in the political realm in October 2021 with Kibria and Nur at the helm as convenor and member secretary.