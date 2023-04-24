Bangabhaban is ready to welcome in Shahabuddin as new president

Bangabhaban is geared up to welcome Mohammed Shahabuddin as the 22nd president of Bangladesh in a brief ceremony drawing the curtains on his predecessor Md Abdul Hamid’s tenure as head of state.

The oath-taking ceremony will be held at the Darbar Hall of the Bangabhaban at 11am on Monday. Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain will moderate the ceremony.

“All preparations for the oath-taking ceremony are complete,” said the president’s Press Secretary Joynal Abedin.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will swear in president-elect Shahabuddin to his new office.

Hamid, the only person in Bangladesh who has held the post of president for 10 years in two consecutive terms, will also be onstage.