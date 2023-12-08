    বাংলা

    Salman F Rahman attends Global Economic Policy Forum in New Delhi

    The prime minister's private investment and industry advisor shared insights on Bangladesh's economic and developmental transformation

    Staff Correspondent
    Published : 8 Dec 2023, 09:48 AM
    Salman F Rahman, the private investment and industry advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has participated in the Global Economic Policy Forum in the Indian capital New Delhi.

    The forum, held on Dec 7-8, was jointly organised by the Indian Department of Economic Affairs, and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

    Chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance and corporate affairs minister, the forum centered around the theme of strategizing global prosperity amid a prevailing poly-crisis.

    Salman participated as a panelist alongside other global experts.

    During the event, Salman addressed the forum on the topic of "Inspirations from the Growth and Development Journey of Bangladesh".

    He shared insights on how Bangladesh achieved rapid economic and developmental transformation at the Global Economic Policy Forum in New Delhi, with the aim of providing policy inspirations from Bangladesh's success story that could be applied by other developing countries.

    He also answered several questions from the participants.

