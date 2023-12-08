Salman F Rahman attends Global Economic Policy Forum in New Delhi

Salman F Rahman, the private investment and industry advisor to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has participated in the Global Economic Policy Forum in the Indian capital New Delhi.

The forum, held on Dec 7-8, was jointly organised by the Indian Department of Economic Affairs, and the Confederation of Indian Industry.

Chaired by Nirmala Sitharaman, India's finance and corporate affairs minister, the forum centered around the theme of strategizing global prosperity amid a prevailing poly-crisis.