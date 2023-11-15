    বাংলা

    Pope urges faithful to pray every day for peace in Ukraine, MidEast

    "Let us think (about) all places where there is war, there are many wars. Let us pray for peace, every day someone should take some time to pray for peace," said pope

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM
    Updated : 15 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM

    Pope Francis on Wednesday called on the faithful to pray regularly for peace in Ukraine, the Middle East, Sudan and all other war-torn places.

    "Let us pray, brothers and sisters, for peace, in a special way for martyred Ukraine, it is suffering a lot. And then the Holy Land, Palestine and Israel, and let's not forget Sudan," Francis said during his weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

    "Let us think (about) all places where there is war, there are many wars. Let us pray for peace, every day someone should take some time to pray for peace," he added.

    The Vatican has offered to mediate in both the Russian-Ukrainian and Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, but its efforts have so far not proved successful.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pope Francis holds prayer for migrants and refugees, with the 'Angels Unaware' monument, dedicated to the world's migrants and refugees, behind him in St Peter's Square, at the Vatican, October 19, 2023. REUTERS
    Pope says he will attend COP28 climate summit in Dubai
    In Dubai, the pope is expected to drive home his recent appeal for action to curb global warming
    A mourner carries the body of a child, during the funeral of Palestinians from al-Astal family, who were killed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southernGaza Strip October 22, 2023.
    Israel pummels Gaza
    Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh calls on the international community to create ‘a united front’ to stop Israel's attacks against Gaza
    An Israeli soldier secures an area, following a deadly infiltration by Hamas gunmen from the Gaza Strip, in Kibbutz Kissufim in southern Israel October 21, 2023.
    Israel plans more Gaza strikes
    Palestinian media reported at least 11 Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis
    Palestinians search for casualties at the site of an Israeli strike on a house during the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip October 19, 2023.
    Chinese Mideast envoy calls for rights guarantees for Palestinians
    "The fundamental reason for the current situation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict is that the legitimate national rights of the Palestinian people have not been guaranteed," Zhai Jun said

    Opinion

    Sunak gambles on return of Cameron
    Europe's record gas stocks start to pressure prices
    John Kemp
    Mideast powers play complex politics amid raging Gaza war
    Peter Apps
    G7's political relevance at stake over Israel-Gaza response