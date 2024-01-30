Britain's King Charles leaves hospital after prostate treatment

Britain's King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, both returned home from hospital on Monday after undergoing planned treatments.

Charles, 75, who had spent three nights in hospital after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, smiled and waved to crowds as he left the London Clinic accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

A few hours earlier, Kate also headed home after spending two weeks at the same private hospital following abdominal surgery.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Charles, who was visited in hospital by Camilla each day of his stay, wanted to thank his medical team and all those who had supported his hospital visit.