    বাংলা

    Britain's King Charles leaves hospital after prostate treatment

    A few hours earlier, his daughter-in-law Kate also headed home after spending two weeks at the same hospital following abdominal surgery

    Sarah YoungReuters
    Published : 30 Jan 2024, 06:27 AM
    Updated : 30 Jan 2024, 06:27 AM

    Britain's King Charles and his daughter-in-law Kate, the Princess of Wales, both returned home from hospital on Monday after undergoing planned treatments.

    Charles, 75, who had spent three nights in hospital after undergoing a corrective procedure for an enlarged prostate, smiled and waved to crowds as he left the London Clinic accompanied by his wife Queen Camilla.

    A few hours earlier, Kate also headed home after spending two weeks at the same private hospital following abdominal surgery.

    Buckingham Palace said in a statement that Charles, who was visited in hospital by Camilla each day of his stay, wanted to thank his medical team and all those who had supported his hospital visit.

    "The King was this afternoon discharged from hospital following planned medical treatment and has rescheduled forthcoming public engagements to allow for a period of private recuperation," Buckingham Palace said.

    Kate, 42, the wife of heir to the British throne Prince William, was making "good progress", her Kensington Palace office said, and she was now back at home in Windsor.

    She had surgery for a non-specified, but non-cancerous, condition at the London Clinic earlier in January.

    Britain's royals usually regard all medical issues as a private matter, but Charles chose to publicise his condition to encourage other men to have medical checks.

    His need for the procedure to treat an enlarged prostate, a benign condition common among men over 50, was announced by Buckingham Palace on Jan 17.

    The state-run National Health Service said there had been a 1,000% increase in visits to its webpage giving advice on prostate enlargement since Charles' diagnosis was revealed.

    Kate is not due to return to public duties until after Easter. Prince William has postponed his engagements to look after their three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

    RELATED STORIES
    File Photo
    UK to bolster ties with Bangladesh: Cooke
    The British high commissioner also emphasises cooperation to tackle issues like climate change and the Rohingya crisis at a meeting with Hasan Mahmud
    Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine'
    Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery
    The announcement of Kate's surgery was followed quickly by a statement saying King Charles had sought treatment for a benign enlarged prostate
    Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
    Kate has surgery, Charles in hospital next week
    Britain's Princess of Wales has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery, while the king will also undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate
    Matthew Macfadyen, Sarah Snook and Kieran Culkin from "Succession" pose together with awards, at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California, US, Jan 15, 2024.
    'Succession,' 'The Bear' win big at TV's Emmy awards
    ‘Succession,’ the HBO series about the cutthroat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps