Apple co-founder Wozniak suffers possible stroke in Mexico

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak was hospitalised in Mexico City on Wednesday due to a possible stroke, Mexican media outlets reported, but a TMZ report citing sources suggested the illness was potentially a less serious bout of vertigo.

The 73-year-old scientist and tech entrepreneur was scheduled to participate in a World Business Forum event in the Mexican capital's Santa Fe neighbourhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Event organisers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Wozniak had been set to speak at the conference at 4:20 pm local time.

Reuters could not immediately confirm the reports that Wozniak had been hospitalised.

US media outlet TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge, reported that Wozniak finished his speech but then told his wife he was "feeling strange". She reportedly insisted he go to the hospital.