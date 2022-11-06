    বাংলা

    UN urges Musk to safeguard human rights at Twitter

    Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday and tweets by staff of the social media company said the team responsible for human rights was among those affected

    Reuters
    Published : 6 Nov 2022, 01:27 AM
    Updated : 6 Nov 2022, 01:27 AM

    The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, on Saturday issued an open letter to Elon Musk, the new owner of Twitter Inc, urging him to "ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter".

    Twitter Inc laid off half its workforce on Friday and tweets by staff of the social media company said the team responsible for human rights was among those affected, a development which Türk described as not "an encouraging start".

    "Twitter is part of a global revolution that has transformed how we communicate," Türk said in the letter. "But I write with concern and apprehension about our digital public square and Twitter's role in it."

    "Like all companies, Twitter needs to understand the harms associated with its platform and take steps to address them," he added. "Respect for our shared human rights should set the guardrails for the platform's use and evolution."

    "In short, I urge you to ensure human rights are central to the management of Twitter under your leadership," the High Commissioner said.

    Friday's layoffs capped a week of chaos and uncertainty about Twitter's future under Musk, the world's richest person, who tweeted on Friday that the service was experiencing a "massive drop in revenue".

    RELATED STORIES
    Meet Madhobi who uses resources of her small business to help others fight cancer
    Madhobi, the woman helping others fight cancer
    Sabina Yeasmin Madhobi, a woman from Netrokona, has directly helped around 400 women survive cancer, with information, money, space to stay in, connections with doctors, and most of all – courage sinc ...
    Elon Musk's Twitter account is seen on a smartphone in front of the Twitter logo in this photo illustration taken, April 15, 2022.
    Advertisers begin to grill Elon Musk over Twitter 'free-for-all'
    Musk promised advertisers he would keep Twitter from turning into a "free-for-all hellscape." This week, advertisers are beginning to demand details
    Matt Hancock, Conservative MP, reacts outside the Conservative Campaign Headquarters, in London, Britain Oct 24, 2022.
    UK ex-minister defends joining bug-eating reality show
    The 44-year-old quit government last year after he was filmed kissing an adviser in breach of the lockdown rules that he had helped devise
    Ted Kennedy Jr, an American lawyer-politician and son of late Senator Edward M Kennedy, speaks at an event on the rights of challenged people at Edward M Kennedy Center for Public Service and the Arts (EMK Center) in Dhaka's Dhanmondi on Tuesday, Nov 1, 2022.
    Ted Kennedy Jr calls for global collaboration on disability rights
    People with disabilities deserve the same rights and opportunities as everyone else, he says

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher