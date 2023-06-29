    বাংলা

    Kremlin hopes Biden meant to say Ukraine, not Iraq in verbal slip-up

    Biden said that Russian President Vladimir Putin is ‘losing the war in Iraq’ when he meant to say Ukraine

    Reuters
    Published : 29 June 2023, 11:55 AM
    Updated : 29 June 2023, 11:55 AM

    The Kremlin said on Thursday it hoped that US President Joe Biden had meant to say Ukraine rather than Iraq when he made a verbal slip-up on Wednesday.

    Biden had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "losing the war in Iraq" when he meant to say Ukraine.

    Asked to comment on Biden's slip-up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We are interested in this, we are monitoring the situation very carefully and we hope that Mr President had Ukraine in mind during yesterday's statement," Peskov told a news briefing.

    Peskov added that he could not comment on the health of the 80-year-old US president.

    Speaking to reporters in Washington, Biden was asked if Putin had been weakened by a brief uprising last Saturday led by a Russian mercenary chief whose forces had been fighting in Ukraine.

    "It's hard to tell really. But he's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and he has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden had said.

    It was his second slip-up in 24 hours. On Tuesday night, Biden corrected himself at a campaign fundraising event - referring to China when he meant India, whose prime minister, Narendra Modi, visited the White House a week ago.

    Public opinion polling shows that a majority of Americans have concerns about Biden's age. The president's doctor declared him healthy and "fit for duty" in February after a physical examination.

    Biden, who has regularly pledged continued military, financial and other US aid to Ukraine in its war with Russia, said on Monday the aborted mutiny in Russia was part of a struggle within the Russian system and that the United States and its allies were not part of it.

    RELATED STORIES
    US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he departs for travel to Chicago from the White House in Washington, US Jun 28, 2023.
    In verbal slip, Biden says Putin losing the war in 'Iraq'
    It was the US president's second slip-up in 24 hours. The miscues are not unusual for the 80-year-old president
    US President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media as he departs for travel to Chicago from the White House in Washington, US Jun 28, 2023.
    Biden tries to flip sceptical Americans on his economic plan
    More than half of Americans disapprove of how Biden is handling his job, while just 35% of respondents approved of his stewardship of the economy
    US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet with senior officials and CEOs of American and Indian companies in the East Room of the White House in Washington, US, Jun 23, 2023.
    Modi's denial of discrimination against minorities in India is a lie: activists
    Activists said Biden, by not calling out the human rights situation in India, had lost their trust
    US President Joe Biden welcomes Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi to the White House in Washington, US, Jun 21, 2023.
    Micron confirms up to $825m investment in India chip facility
    India's Cabinet approved the facility in Gujarat ahead of Modi's state visit to the US

    Opinion

    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Global distillate stocks low despite industrial slowdown
    John Kemp
    US allies wary of a disruptive second Trump presidency
    Peter Apps