Kremlin hopes Biden meant to say Ukraine, not Iraq in verbal slip-up

The Kremlin said on Thursday it hoped that US President Joe Biden had meant to say Ukraine rather than Iraq when he made a verbal slip-up on Wednesday.

Biden had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin was "losing the war in Iraq" when he meant to say Ukraine.

Asked to comment on Biden's slip-up, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: "We are interested in this, we are monitoring the situation very carefully and we hope that Mr President had Ukraine in mind during yesterday's statement," Peskov told a news briefing.