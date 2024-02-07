    বাংলা

    Prince William back to work after Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer

    William postponed all his planned engagements to look after his three children after Kate underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan 16

    Reuters
    Published : 7 Feb 2024, 02:10 PM
    Updated : 7 Feb 2024, 02:10 PM

    Britain's Prince William returned to public duty on Wednesday following his wife Kate's surgery and the revelation King Charles had cancer, with the heir to the throne set to take on a more prominent role in his father's absence.

    William postponed all his planned engagements to look after his three children after Kate, 42, underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan 16.

    Since then, his father has undergone treatment at the same hospital as Kate for an enlarged prostate, before Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that subsequent tests on the 75-year-old monarch had revealed he had a form of cancer.

    On Wednesday, William, 41, made his first official public appearance since the series of health blows to the royals when he carried out an investiture - a ceremony to hand out state honours - at Windsor Castle and will later attend a gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity.

    With the king postponing public duties as he has out-patient treatment and Kate not expected to return to engagements until after Easter, the onus will be on the remaining royals especially William and Charles' wife Queen Camilla, to provide the public face of the monarchy.

    Royal author Robert Hardman said William had already taken on substantial state duties towards the end of Queen Elizabeth's reign when she was hampered by mobility issues.

    "In that regard, it's not that different but obviously there's the burden of expectation," Hardman told Reuters. "On many occasions he will have to stand in, he'll be sort of quasi head of state in much the same way that Prince Charles was when the queen was infirm."

    On Tuesday, the king travelled with Camilla to Sandringham House, his home in eastern England, after a brief meeting of about 30 minutes with his estranged son Prince Harry who flew in from California to see his father after the king told him he had cancer.

    Harry has barely been on speaking terms with many of the Windsors after his criticism of the monarchy since stepping down from royal duties almost four years ago. A royal source said there were no plans for him to see his elder brother William during his visit to Britain.

    Despite the diagnosis, Charles is planning to continue with much of his private work as monarch including his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and dealing with state papers. Sunak's spokesman confirmed that they would speak later on Wednesday.

    Buckingham Palace has not given any details of the condition other than to say it was not prostate cancer, but said the king was remaining "wholly positive" and looking forward to returning to public duty as soon as possible.

    RELATED STORIES
    Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla leave Clarence House, the day after it was announced he has been diagnosed with cancer, in London, Britain, Feb 6, 2024.
    Charles seen in public after cancer diagnosis
    His estranged younger son Prince Harry flew into London to see him
    A person walks past a Royal Mural, that was made in 2022, depicting Britain's late Queen Elizabeth II and Britain's King Charles, in Northampton, Britain, February 6, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    Royals who will step up in King Charles’ absence
    King Charles III succeeded his mother Queen Elizabeth II on the British throne after her death
    Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery, King Charles 'fine'
    Prince William visits wife Kate after surgery
    The announcement of Kate's surgery was followed quickly by a statement saying King Charles had sought treatment for a benign enlarged prostate
    Britain's Kate, Princess of Wales, visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust and meets with some of the young people that the charity supports in Bath, England, Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
    Kate has surgery, Charles in hospital next week
    Britain's Princess of Wales has undergone successful planned abdominal surgery, while the king will also undergo treatment for an enlarged prostate

    Opinion

    A shared future for mankind by China and Bangladesh
    Yao Wen
    Increasing urban vegetation can improve air quality
    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps