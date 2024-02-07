Prince William back to work after Kate's surgery and King Charles' cancer

Britain's Prince William returned to public duty on Wednesday following his wife Kate's surgery and the revelation King Charles had cancer, with the heir to the throne set to take on a more prominent role in his father's absence.

William postponed all his planned engagements to look after his three children after Kate, 42, underwent planned abdominal surgery on Jan 16.

Since then, his father has undergone treatment at the same hospital as Kate for an enlarged prostate, before Buckingham Palace announced on Monday that subsequent tests on the 75-year-old monarch had revealed he had a form of cancer.

On Wednesday, William, 41, made his first official public appearance since the series of health blows to the royals when he carried out an investiture - a ceremony to hand out state honours - at Windsor Castle and will later attend a gala dinner for London's Air Ambulance Charity.

With the king postponing public duties as he has out-patient treatment and Kate not expected to return to engagements until after Easter, the onus will be on the remaining royals especially William and Charles' wife Queen Camilla, to provide the public face of the monarchy.

Royal author Robert Hardman said William had already taken on substantial state duties towards the end of Queen Elizabeth's reign when she was hampered by mobility issues.