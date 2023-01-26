Indian musician Zakir Hussain gets Padma Vibhushan award

Indian musician Ustad Zakir Hussain has been named among 106 Padma Award recipients this year. The Indian government announced the names on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, NDTV reports.
Padma Awards - one of the highest Indian civilian awards - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.
Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan in the field of art, the NDTV said.
Late Samajwadi Party chief Mulayam Singh Yadav is also among the Padma Award recipients. He has been conferred the Padma Vibhushan in the field of public affairs.
KM Birla got the Padma Bhushan for trade and industry while Sudha Murty received the Padma Bhushan for social work, according to the report.
Late investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, actor Raveena Tandon and Manipur BJP president Thounaojam Chaoba Singh were also honoured with the Padma Awards.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted his congratulations to the winners.
"India cherishes their rich and varied contributions to the nation and their efforts to enhance our growth trajectory," he said.
The Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and the Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field.
These awards will be conferred by President Droupadi Murmu at ceremonial functions to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan usually around March and April every year.