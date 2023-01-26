Indian musician Zakir Hussain gets Padma Vibhushan award

Indian musician Ustad Zakir Hussain has been named among 106 Padma Award recipients this year. The Indian government announced the names on the eve of the 74th Republic Day, NDTV reports.

Padma Awards - one of the highest Indian civilian awards - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri, for excellence in various disciplines and fields of activities such as art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Hussain received the Padma Vibhushan in the field of art, the NDTV said.