DU to honour Baby Maudud posthumously with ‘Bangabandhu Gold Medal’

Dhaka University’s Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Research Institute for Peace and Liberty has decided to posthumously honour eminent journalist and former Awami League lawmaker AN Mahfuza Khatun Baby Maudud with the first ‘Bangabandhu Gold Medal’.

A panel formed for the nomination of the award finalised the decision at a meeting chaired by the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman on Monday.

Director of the institute Prof Fakhrul Alam, former president of Bangladesh Asiatic Society Prof Mahfuza Khanom, Social Science Faculty Dean Prof Zia Rahman, Social Science Department Professor Zinat Huda and prominent journalist Monjurul Ahsan Bulbul were present at the meeting.