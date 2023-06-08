Pope Francis doing well after first night in hospital, Vatican says

Pope Francis was doing well on Thursday morning after his first night in hospital following abdominal surgery, the Vatican said.

"The night went well," the Vatican said in a brief statement, adding that more information would be released later in the morning.

Francis, 86, underwent a three-hour operation in a Rome hospital on Wednesday to repair a hernia, which doctors said was successful enough that he should have no limitations on his travels and other activities after he recovers.

Doctor Sergio Alfieri, the chief surgeon who operated on the pope at Rome's Gemelli hospital, said Francis had reacted well to general anaesthesia and that he expected the pontiff to be in hospital for about 5-7 days.