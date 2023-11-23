Ex-Obama adviser Seldowitz arrested after Islamophobic rant at food vendor

A former Obama-era National Security Council official has been arrested after a series of videos shared widely on social media showed him using hate-laden, Islamophobic language against an employee working inside a New York City food cart, according to the police.

Stuart Seldowitz, 64, was arrested Wednesday on preliminary charges of hate crime, second-degree aggravated harassment, stalking causing fear, and stalking at employment, CNN said, quoting the New York City Police Department.

It’s unclear what charges Seldowitz will ultimately face when the Manhattan district attorney’s office gets the case. CNN said it was unable to immediately identify an attorney for Seldowitz.

Before his arrest was announced, Seldowitz confirmed to the cable news channel in an email that it was him in the videos, which were recorded by a vendor from inside a food cart on Manhattan’s Upper East Side and appeared to be from different days, CNN said.

In the videos posted online this month, Seldowitz mocks Islam, taunts the man about his citizenship status, accuses him of supporting Hamas and references the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

“You support killing little children,” Seldowitz says to the vendor in one video. The vendor retorts, “You kill children, not me.”

Seldowitz replies, “If we killed 4,000 Palestinian children, you know what? It wasn’t enough!”

The commanding officer is aware of the videos and local precinct personnel “are monitoring the situation,” the NYPD said.

The videos come as the US is experiencing an “unprecedented” increase in reported anti-Arab and anti-Muslim bias incidents since the Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel, according to the Council on American-Islamic Relations.