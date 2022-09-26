Skydiving keeps 88-year-old Bosnian in the pink

Bosnian Ibrahim Kalesic is living proof that extreme sports are not always a young man's game - at the age of 88 he keeps fit by regularly jumping out of aeroplanes.

"It's an excellent feeling," Kalesic, who was introduced to the sport more than 70 years ago, said after completing his 1,487th jump during a parachuting competition in the western town of Bihac at the weekend.

"I feel super, rested psychologically and enjoying great company," he said, adding that he exercises daily for 15 minutes and his wife ensures he is careful with his diet.