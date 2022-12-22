'Asia's El Chapo' extradited to Australia to face drug trafficking charges

Australian Federal Police (AFP) said on Thursday it had taken the head of a global drug trafficking syndicate, dubbed 'Asia's El Chapo', into custody after he was extradited from the Netherlands.

The AFP said the arrest is the culmination of a long-running investigation into an organised crime syndicate known as "Sam Gor", or "The Company", that it says trafficked methamphetamine worth millions of dollars of into Australia.

The AFP did not identify the person arrested by name, and does not typically disclose the names of arrested individuals before trial.