The Russian military commandant who oversaw reign of fear in Ukraine town

During an interrogation by Russian intelligence officers at a police station in Ukraine’s Balakliia town in June, local businessman Ruslan Volobuyev was beaten by one of the men, he said. At one point, according to Volobuyev’s account, a thick-set man in his 40s with a cleft chin entered the room. He greeted the two interrogators, shaking their hands, and left.

That man was the military commandant of Balakliia, a key figure in Russia’s six-month occupation of the eastern Ukrainian town. Russian forces unlawfully detained at least 200 civilians in the town, local police have said, and in some instances administered torture, four residents told Reuters. Dozens of detainees from Balakliia and the surrounding area remain unaccounted for, said Nelya Kholod, a volunteer helping identify those missing.

Town residents knew the commandant only by his call sign of “Granit,” the Russian word for granite, as Reuters reported in an October investigation into Moscow’s withdrawal from the town. The military commandant, who was part of the Russian defence ministry’s military police, was the most senior military officer in the town responsible for policing the local population, according to rosters for meetings of occupying section commanders reviewed by Reuters.

Reuters now is the first to publicly reveal his identity as Valery Sergeyevich Buslov, a 46-year-old military police Lieutenant Colonel. The Security Service of Ukraine as well as two of Buslov’s Russian servicemen colleagues - including one who worked for the Russian military headquarters in charge of Balakliia - said that was Granit’s real name. Volobuyev and two of the town’s female residents who saw the commandant said he looked the same as Buslov when Reuters shared photographs of him.