    বাংলা

    Bangla Academy to publish Hamid’s autobiography in Book Fair 2023

    Hamid is towards the end of his stint as president

    Pavel Rahmanbdnews24.com
    Published : 26 Jan 2023, 04:18 PM
    Updated : 26 Jan 2023, 04:18 PM

    The Bangla Academy is set to publish an autobiography of the incumbent President Abdul Hamid at the Ekushey Book Fair detailing how he paved his way from a quiet Haor village to the office of the titular head of state. 

    The Bangla Academy will publish the book. 

    The book fair will set off on Feb 1 this year after pandemic-induced troubles over the past three years. 

    Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unwrap the president’s autobiography in the inauguration ceremony of the fair, sources in the Bangla Academy revealed. 

    However, Mohammad Mobarak Hossain, the academy director for research, compilation, dictionary and encyclopaedia, did not reveal any further detail about the autobiography. 

    “We are still working on the book. We will make an official announcement once everything is finalised,” he said. 

    Another academy official, who did not want to be named, said the book's printing was almost complete and would be available at Bangla Academy’s stall after Hasina unveiled it. 

    He mentioned that the book was titled “Amar Jibanniti Amar Rajniti”, roughly translating to My Lifestyle My Politics”. Sabyasachi Hazra did the cover of the book. 

    The Bangla Academy plans to publish a series on Hamid’s autobiography shedding light on the 79-year-old’s personal life, political career and highlights as a president. 

    Mobarak failed to mention how many parts the series might have. 

    Hamid was born on Jan 1, 1944 at Kamalpur village in Kishoreganj’s Mithamain Upazila. His career in politics began in 1959 upon joining the Chhatra League before he moved into the Awami League. He was later elected the most junior member of the Mymensingh-18 Constituency in the 1970 Pakistan National Assembly Election. 

    After taking part in the Liberation War, he once again became a member of parliament. His professional career began as a lawyer but was largely overshadowed by his activities in the political arena. 

    Hamid was arrested and imprisoned after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Still, he retained confidence in the Awami League and was rewarded by the people who stretched his stint in the parliament. 

    After taking the role of the speaker twice, he took office in the Bangabhaban in 2013 after the death of former President Zillur Rahman. He was awarded the Swadhinata Padak later that year for his contribution to the Liberation War. 

    He is serving his second term as president and this will be his last watch as president as per the Constitution. His term will come to an end on Apr 23.

    RELATED STORIES
    Indian musician Ustad Zakir Hussain. NDTV
    Ustad Zakir Hussain gets Padma Vibhushan award
    Padma Awards - one of the highest Indian civilian awards - are conferred in three categories, namely, Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri
    Kati McHugh lights candles for the seven shooting victims at a memorial for shooting victims, in Half Moon Bay, California, US, January 25, 2023.
    Half Moon Bay victim mourned
    Gentle soul, accordion player, mushroom lover: Half Moon Bay victim mourned
    A screengrab taken from a video shows Matteo Messina Denaro the country's most wanted mafia boss being escorted out of a Carabinieri police station after he was arrested in Palermo, Italy, January 16, 2023.
    Strong clan loyalty helped mafia boss Denaro stay hidden
    The last confirmed sighting of Messina Denaro was in 1993, making it difficult for police to identify the most wanted man in Italy
    The marsican bear, which had been named Juan Carrito.
    Italy mourns death of greedy mountain bear Carrito
    The marsican bear, that made international headlines when it broke into a bakery and feasted on biscuits, was killed in a road accident near the town of Castel di Sangro in Italy

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher