Bangla Academy to publish Hamid’s autobiography in Book Fair 2023

The Bangla Academy is set to publish an autobiography of the incumbent President Abdul Hamid at the Ekushey Book Fair detailing how he paved his way from a quiet Haor village to the office of the titular head of state.
The Bangla Academy will publish the book.
The book fair will set off on Feb 1 this year after pandemic-induced troubles over the past three years.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unwrap the president’s autobiography in the inauguration ceremony of the fair, sources in the Bangla Academy revealed.
However, Mohammad Mobarak Hossain, the academy director for research, compilation, dictionary and encyclopaedia, did not reveal any further detail about the autobiography.
“We are still working on the book. We will make an official announcement once everything is finalised,” he said.
Another academy official, who did not want to be named, said the book's printing was almost complete and would be available at Bangla Academy’s stall after Hasina unveiled it.
He mentioned that the book was titled “Amar Jibanniti Amar Rajniti”, roughly translating to My Lifestyle My Politics”. Sabyasachi Hazra did the cover of the book.
The Bangla Academy plans to publish a series on Hamid’s autobiography shedding light on the 79-year-old’s personal life, political career and highlights as a president.
Mobarak failed to mention how many parts the series might have.
Hamid was born on Jan 1, 1944 at Kamalpur village in Kishoreganj’s Mithamain Upazila. His career in politics began in 1959 upon joining the Chhatra League before he moved into the Awami League. He was later elected the most junior member of the Mymensingh-18 Constituency in the 1970 Pakistan National Assembly Election.
After taking part in the Liberation War, he once again became a member of parliament. His professional career began as a lawyer but was largely overshadowed by his activities in the political arena.
Hamid was arrested and imprisoned after the assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 1975. Still, he retained confidence in the Awami League and was rewarded by the people who stretched his stint in the parliament.
After taking the role of the speaker twice, he took office in the Bangabhaban in 2013 after the death of former President Zillur Rahman. He was awarded the Swadhinata Padak later that year for his contribution to the Liberation War.
He is serving his second term as president and this will be his last watch as president as per the Constitution. His term will come to an end on Apr 23.