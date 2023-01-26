Bangla Academy to publish Hamid’s autobiography in Book Fair 2023

The Bangla Academy is set to publish an autobiography of the incumbent President Abdul Hamid at the Ekushey Book Fair detailing how he paved his way from a quiet Haor village to the office of the titular head of state.

The Bangla Academy will publish the book.

The book fair will set off on Feb 1 this year after pandemic-induced troubles over the past three years.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will unwrap the president’s autobiography in the inauguration ceremony of the fair, sources in the Bangla Academy revealed.

However, Mohammad Mobarak Hossain, the academy director for research, compilation, dictionary and encyclopaedia, did not reveal any further detail about the autobiography.

“We are still working on the book. We will make an official announcement once everything is finalised,” he said.