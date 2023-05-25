Tributes salute Tina Turner's music and resilience

Tina Turner, the American-born singer who left a farming community and abusive relationship to become one of the top recording artists of all time, died on Wednesday at the age of 83.

Below are reactions from musicians, actors and the White House.

ACTOR ANGELA BASSETT, WHO PLAYED TURNER IN A 1993 MOVIE

"How do we say farewell to a woman who owned her pain and trauma and used it as a means to help change the world? Through her courage in telling her story, her commitment to stay the course in her life, no matter the sacrifice, and her determination to carve out a space in rock and roll for herself and for others who look like her, Tina Turner showed others who lived in fear what a beautiful future filled with love, compassion, and freedom should look like.

"While we mourn the loss of this iconic voice and presence, she gave us more than we could have ever asked. She gave us her whole self. And Tina Turner is a gift that will always be 'simply the best.'"

SINGER BRYAN ADAMS

"I'll be forever grateful for you bringing me on tour with you, going in the studio together and being your friend. Thank you for being the inspiration to millions of people around the world for speaking your truth and giving us the gift of your voice."

ROLLING STONES LEAD SINGER MICK JAGGER

"I'm so saddened by the passing of my wonderful friend Tina Turner. She was truly an enormously talented performer and singer. She was inspiring, warm, funny and generous. She helped me so much when I was young and I will never forget her."