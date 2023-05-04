Trump says he will probably attend civil rape trial

Donald Trump said on Thursday he will "probably" attend an ongoing civil trial in New York where he is accused of rape and defamation, repeating his denials of the allegations during a visit to his Irish golf resort.

Writer E Jean Carroll, 79, says Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then tarred her reputation and career by lying about it online.

"I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person," the former US president told reporters while he played golf at the Doonbeg resort in southwest Ireland.

"I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile."