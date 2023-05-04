    বাংলা

    Trump says he will probably attend civil rape trial

    Writer E Jean Carroll says Trump raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s

    Abdur Rahim khanAbdur Rahim khan
    Published : 4 May 2023, 10:46 AM
    Updated : 4 May 2023, 10:46 AM

    Donald Trump said on Thursday he will "probably" attend an ongoing civil trial in New York where he is accused of rape and defamation, repeating his denials of the allegations during a visit to his Irish golf resort.

    Writer E Jean Carroll, 79, says Trump, 76, raped her in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and then tarred her reputation and career by lying about it online.

    "I will probably attend (the trial) and I think it's a disgrace that it's allowed to happen, false accusations against a rich guy, or in my case against a famous, rich and political person," the former US president told reporters while he played golf at the Doonbeg resort in southwest Ireland.

    "I have to go back for a woman that made a false accusation about me, and I have a judge who is extremely hostile."

    Trump also denied the accusation in a deposition video played on Wednesday for a Manhattan federal jury, as Trump sought to defend himself without testifying in person.

    Trump, front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will not be testifying in person, and his legal team told US District Judge Lewis Kaplan on Tuesday they will not be calling any witnesses.

    The trial has so far run for six days and is expected to extend into next week.

    Carroll said during three days of testimony and pointed cross-examination that Trump slammed her against the wall in either 1995 or 1996, put his fingers into her vagina and then inserted his penis.

    Denying the allegations in his deposition video, Trump accused Carroll of making up the story to drive sales of a 2019 memoir in which she made her claims public.

    RELATED STORIES
    Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll answers questions from her lawyer Michael Ferrara during a civil trial to decide whether former US President Donald Trump raped Carroll in a Bergdorf Goodman department store dressing room in the mid-1990s, and defamed her by denying it happened, in New York, US, Apr 27, 2023 in this courtroom sketch.
    Trump accuser tells jury: 'He raped me whether I screamed or not'
    She testified in graphic detail that Trump, now 76, raped her in the Bergdorf dressing room in late 1995 or early 1996
    E Jean Carroll, Former US President Donald Trump rape accuser, departs following the start of a civil case at Manhattan federal court in New York City, U.S., April 25, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid
    Testimony in Trump rape accuser's civil trial starts
    Trump has forcefully denied raping Carroll, saying she was not his "type" and made up the claim to promote her 2019 memoir
    Former US President Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, US Feb 28, 2021.
    Trump goes on trial, accused of rape
    The writer E Jean Carroll is accusing the former US president in a civil lawsuit of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s
    Former US President Donald Trump attends the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at Gaylord National Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland, US, March 4, 2023.
    Trump to face anonymous jury in high-profile New York defamation trial
    A US judge said Trump will get an anonymous jury in rape accuser E Jean Carroll's upcoming defamation trial, citing the threat of juror harassment

    Opinion

    Destigmatising mental health concerns
    Tasneem Hossain
    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury