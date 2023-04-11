Czech democracy and human rights activist Dana Nemcova dies

Dana Nemcova, a leading Czech pro-democracy and human rights dissident under Communist rule, died on Tuesday, a foundation she worked with said. She was 89.

Nemcova was a signatory and speaker of the Charter 77 declaration which was the foundation of Czech human rights and democracy movement.

"Dana Nemcova, a woman of a full and free life, deceased in the early hours of today," Committee of Good Will - Olga Havlova Foundation Chairman Vojtech Sedlacek said in a statement.

"Honest, brave, with her heart and both hands always ready for good and brave things without hesitation. How many people could rely on her and in what difficult situations."

The downtown Prague apartment where Nemcova lived with her husband, the philosopher Jiri Nemec, and their seven children was a centre of dissident social life under Communism, bringing together leading intellectuals with young alternative artists.

Often bursting with dozens of visitors, it hosted unofficial seminars and even rock concerts, and served as an information exchange and safe space for people facing persecution.