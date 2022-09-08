The life of Queen Elizabeth

April 21, 1926 - Elizabeth was born at 2.40 a.m. at 17 Bruton Street, London, and christened on May 29 that year in the private chapel at Buckingham Palace.

Dec. 11, 1936 - She became heir apparent, aged 10, when her uncle Edward VIII abdicated and her father became King George VI.

Nov. 20, 1947 - She married navy lieutenant Philip Mountbatten, a Greek Prince, at London's Westminster Abbey. They had four children: Prince Charles (born in 1948), Princess Anne,(1950), Prince Andrew (1960) and Prince Edward (1964).

February 1952 - Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip, set out on a tour of Africa and Asia in place of her ailing father, King George VI. News of the king's death reaches her in Kenya on Feb. 6, meaning she is the first sovereign in more than 200 years to accede to the throne while abroad.

June 2, 1953 - Queen Elizabeth is crowned at Westminster Abbey in the first televised coronation service.